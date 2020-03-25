While teachers plan their lessons from home and meet with their students via Google Classroom and Zoom, they’ve been missing the in person contact they usually have with their students.
After being inspired by a post on Facebook, a few Floyd County School principals and teachers conducted a "drive-thru parade," where they drove through the neighborhoods of their students just to say hello.
“My assistant principal and I stand in the lobby every morning and greet them,” said Amiee Hays, the principal of Model Elementary School. They held their parade on Thursday, starting at a skating rink on Calhoun Road. “We’re that first face we see coming in every day.”
In order to get some face time with the kids -- while also practicing social distancing -- she, along with a second grade teacher at the school, Melissa Long, got with the school’s bus route coordinator, Cindy Weems. They made a map and came to the decision to go through Shannon Village, Calhoun Road, and Keystone neighborhoods.
The kids held up signs that shared the same sentiment: they miss their teachers.
“It’s been hard not being able to see our kids,” Hays said. “Several of them holding up signs said ‘we miss you! We love you.’”
She detailed a story about one teacher who is set to retire soon. The coronavirus related closures brought her in person teaching career to a sudden halt. She said that teacher cried while she drove through the neighborhoods.
Teachers at both Johnson Elementary and Pepperell Elementary said it was worth it.
“The response was overwhelming. Everyone wanted us to come see them,” said Teri Pendley, the principal at Pepperell Elementary.
During the Pepperell parade, the teachers ended up getting separated when they hit Old Rockmart Highway. That’s when a police officer came by wondering what they were up to.
“At first we thought we were in trouble,” she laughed. Instead, the police officer felt it in her heart to help. “She was asking what was going on and we had actually gotten separated. She thought it was cool so she held up traffic so we could get back together.”
The teachers weren’t able to go through every single neighborhood, so some parents met the teachers where they were going. One of those parents, Hayley Howerton, said the parade was her first time out of the house since Saturday aside from going grocery shopping.
“They have such a relationship with the kids,” she said. “The kids miss the teachers and the teachers miss the kids. I think it’s just showing a positive message that we’re all in this together.”
Floyd County Schools is set to reopen on April 13, after the district’s spring break. Rome City Schools plans to resume classes on the same day.