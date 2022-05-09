All but one of the Georgia General Assembly seats representing Floyd County are contested in the May 24 Republican primary election.
There are no Democrats running so the winners will be unopposed on the Nov. 8 general election ballot.
With just two weeks of early voting remaining, the candidates recently filed their last regular campaign finance reports before the election.
Early voting is underway at the elections office in the health department building, 18 E. 12th St., and the Anthony Recreation Center, 2901 Garden Lakes Blvd., from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. during the week. The elections office site also will be open Saturday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Sunday from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m.
Senate District 52
Most Floyd County voters are in state Senate District 52, which also includes most of Bartow and a part of Gordon.
There are 113,955 voters in the district, according to GeorgiaVotes.com, which aggregates information from the secretary of state's office. Two percent had voted as of Monday morning, and just over 45% of them did not vote in the 2018 primary. A clear majority are age 65 and older.
* Derek Keeney reported having $2,560 to work with in the run-up to the May 24 primary. However, his campaign account has an outstanding debt of $33,100, money that he and his wife, Beth Keeney, contributed.
Of the $22,698 he spent during the current reporting period, $14,823 went to Lesix Media in Marietta for campaign consulting and data. Another $3,225 went to Melanie Collier of Cartersville for consulting and $3,000 for campaign staffing to Dee Anne Wyse of Emerson.
* Incumbent Chuck Hufstetler reported $244,229 in his campaign chest as of April 30. As a sitting state legislator, he was barred from accepting donations during the Georgia General Assembly session, which ran from Jan. 10 through April 4.
Since then, he's taken in $52,189 in contributions and spent $6,287, more than half of which went for lodging expenses in Atlanta.
Hufstetler's biggest donors were the Civil Justice Political Action Committee, $2,800; Georgia Reel Industry Professionals, $2,500; JM Family Enterprises and SWITCH, a data technology company, at $2,000 each; and former Republican state senator Jesse Stone, $1,500.
* Jeff Lewis reported $58,403 cash on hand after spending $46,572 on his campaign.
The bulk of his expenses went for campaign literature, mailings and signs. Just over $30,700 went to the Stoneridge Group of Alpharetta and Hi-Tech Signs in Rome came in for $6,988.
Lewis raised $52,100 during the reporting period, Feb. 1 through April 30. Top donors, at $3,000 each, were RTW Law in Cartersville, Param JBS Partnership in Tennessee, AW Acquisitions of Rome, Taylor Transport in Cartersville, Evans Grading in Silver Creek and Willcan Inc. in Calhoun.
Senate District 53
Voters in Armuchee and northwest Floyd are in state Senate District 53, which also covers all of Chattooga, Dade, Walker and Catoosa counties.
Of the 119,313 registered voters in the district, 3.2% had voted as of Monday morning. More than 54% of them did not vote in the 2018 primary and 62.7% are age 65 and older.
* Steven Henry had not filed a campaign report as of Monday afternoon. The deadline is 11:59 p.m. Monday night.
* Colton Moore reported $2,831 in his campaign chest as of April 30, after taking in $32,144 and spending $29,313.
He listed a $3,000 donation from himself. Others who gave $3,000 each -- the maximum allowed per election -- were Brant Frost IV of Newnan, Georgia Restaurant Association PAC, Mitchell Horner of Ringgold and Krista Frost of Newnan.
Also reported were $6,000 worth of in-kind donations: $3,000 in campaign management and materials from Michael Gargiulo of Decatur and $3,000 in yard signs from Stanley Mathews of Chickamauga.
Moore's spending centered on various types of campaign paraphernalia along with radio and online digital ads.
House District 12
Voters in the Armuchee, Cave Spring and Lindale areas are in state House District 12, which also includes all of Chattooga County.
There are 39,016 registered voters in the district. So far, 837 had cast a ballot as of Monday morning; 404 of them didn't vote in the 2018 primary and 543 of them are older than 64.
* Incumbent Eddie Lumsden reported a balance of $194,010 in his campaign fund, with $13,500 of that contributed in the latest period through April 30. State law prohibited him from raising money during the legislative session, which ended April 4.
Top donors were Rome-based State Mutual Insurance Co. and the State Farm Insurance political action committee, which gave $3,000 each. State Mutual CEO Delos Yancey Jr. was among the $1,000 donors, as were Molly Yancey of Rome and state Rep. Matt Hatchett, R-Dublin.
Since Feb. 1, Lumsden has spent $1,824 -- on the Atlanta apartment he rents with a roommate when the General Assembly is in session.
* Robert Watson reported $1,454 in the bank after taking in $2,120 and spending $666, on small expenses such as travel, stamps and office supplies.
The bulk of Watson's donations came in amounts of less than $100, which don't have to be itemized separately.
Brant Frost of Newnan paid his $400 qualifying fee and provided an in-kind donation, a website worth an estimated $500.
Charles Stoker of Menlo is listed as providing in-kind donations of yard signs, push cards and newspaper ads worth $819, and as being paid $819 for the items.
House District 13
About 60% of Floyd County voters are in state House District 13, which covers all of Rome, the Silver Creek community and points east.
Of the 35,886 registered voters, 2.2% had voted as of Monday morning. Close to 68% of them are older than 64 and 38.8% did not vote in the 2018 primary.
* Brad Barnes reported $2,464 in the bank after taking in $3,002 and spending $537 on campaigning.
Barnes had about $900 left over from his 2020 campaign for the seat. His major donations this period were $1,570 from Kyle Hollis, $250 from Joseph Calicchio and $208 from Emily Mader, all of Atlanta.
The bulk of his spending, $400, went to the qualifying fee.
* Incumbent Katie Dempsey had not filed an updated campaign report as of Monday afternoon. The deadline is 11:59 p.m. Monday night. She had $47,622 in her account as of Jan. 31.
* Luke Martin had $7,931 in his account as of April 30 after raising $11,223 and spending $3,291 during the reporting period that started Feb. 1.
His top donors were David Bruce Conn of Mount Berry, at $3,000, and a transfer of $3,000 from his earlier state Senate campaign. Ronnie Wallace of Rome chipped in $2,000 and Jeff Story of Armuchee and Janet Byington of Rome put in $1,000 each.
Martin's main expenses were nearly evenly split between campaign materials from Signs on the Cheap in Texas and campaign consulting from 5411 LLC in Florida.
State House District 5
Incumbent Matt Barton, R-Calhoun, is unopposed for reelection to a second 2-year term in the state House District 5 seat. His Gordon County district includes a small part of Floyd County, in the Shannon area.
Barton reported $8,312 on hand, with no contributions during the reporting period between Feb. 1 and April 30. Of the $4,828 he spent during that time, more than half went for lodging in Atlanta during the legislative session that ended April 4.
As of Monday morning, 731 of the 39,197 registered voters had cast ballots; 453 of them are age 65 and older and 405 of them did not vote in the 2018 primary.