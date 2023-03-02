Model Elementary School received a visit Thursday from Georgia Department of Education Superintendent Richard Woods and several other members of the DOE, who wanted to know the answer to one question: How did you do it?
Model Elementary was one of two schools chosen by the state of Georgia for recognition as a 2022 National ESEA Distinguished School. Each state may only name two schools, making it an especially prestigious honor.
An area that received a lot of attention from Woods was how Model Elementary has taken an all-inclusive approach that cleverly utilizes physical education, art and music to contribute to a comprehensive education.
"Our classroom teachers teach the core curriculum," Hays said. But our art, physical education and music teachers "are our encore."
Hays said the music, art and PE teachers are taking an active role by teaching with purpose. She said that she hired her "encore" teachers because all of them have classroom experience in addition to their capabilities in their field.
"After all, music is math," music encore teacher Daniel Fincher said. "All these quarter and half notes. Plus, how they relate to currency -- quarters, dollars and such."
Music also helps with science and biology, he said. Using vocal cords to make sounds, pushing air with the diaphragm, through the lungs. Music can also help teach reading, utilizing song lyrics.
In her PE class, encore teacher Karen Adams uses many exercises that require counting and numbers. In Hoop Math, students roll large dice in a hula hoop and run a lap depending on the calculation and rules for that session. Students also learn to take their own pulse rate during various activities, and learn to identify which muscle groups are used during different exercises.
Adams says they've also discovered something very interesting.
"We found that kids who have problems skipping, jumping from foot to foot, often have learning issues within the classroom," Adams said.
STEAM encore teacher Crystal Maynor is also using her classroom with purpose, "because art is a part of everything." She discussed using the craft of origami, paper folding, to incorporate counting, fractions and symmetry into art lessons.
"Origami is a great way to teach about fractions and shapes," Maynor said.
When Model Elementary Principal Aimee Hays started seven years ago, the phrase, “We Are Model,” was born as she and staff discussed how the original Model School in 1901 served as one of the seven original congressional district “model” schools for the state of Georgia.
"Education is hard work," Woods said, "and it's clear that the work you're doing at Model is amazing."
Model Elementary students' scores grew 22.7% in ELA and 16.9% in mathematics over a 5-year period, according to the Georgia Milestones content mastery score. Mays credits this success to the idea that continuous improvement is their intentional focus, as well as focusing on all the needs of the student.
“This is an amazing award for Model Elementary," Floyd County Schools Superintendent Glenn White said. "To be one of only two schools in the state of Georgia to receive this award is very impressive."