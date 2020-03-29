The Campus Carrier, Berry College’s student newspaper, has been the center of Cassie LaJeunesse’s experience at the college. She started as a copy editor when she was a freshman and is finishing as the editor-in-chief. She never imagined that toward the end of her career, she’d be updating the campus to let them know that Berry was closed for the remainder of the semester due to coronavirus concerns.
“I’ve cried a lot,” she said. “It’s been really emotional. I just feel like I’m losing out on so many experiences. It’s nobody’s fault.”
After at least 10 people in Floyd County fell ill with COVID-19, Berry was among local schools and universities to suspend in-person instruction in some form. It was just last week that the 27,000-acre school moved to just having online classes. This meant that if Cassie was going to continue running the student newspaper, she would have to do so from her home in Tallahassee, Florida.
She said doing so hasn’t been the easiest thing. Usually, the student newspaper staff does a majority of their work in the production office on campus in the Laughlin Building. It’s a staff typically made up of just under 30 students. It has five sections and they’re usually able to produce a 12-page paper once a week.
“We try to keep things Berry-focused. If not Berry-focused, at least Rome-focused,” she said of the coverage. "If it affects Berry in any way, it’s our top priority.”
Of course, campus closures due to the novel coronavirus spreading around the globe is something that affects Berry directly. With that, she and the paper’s managing editor, Claire Voltarel, decided to continue working on the paper remotely -- but they knew they would be producing much less news.
“The most important thing is informing the Berry community, which is hard to do remotely,” she said. “Most of our stories have been coronavirus coverage because that’s what’s happening in the world right now.”
The paper is down to 10 volunteers on staff, along with Claire and Cassie. They’ve also been collaborating with the Viking Fusion, the multimedia news outlet on the campus.
Most of this is because Berry suspended many student jobs, and many of the positions at the Campus Carrier are paid. Cassie says she’s only being paid about a fraction of what she would usually make.
“For me, it’s really nice to have a paycheck. That’s one of the best things about Berry, is the student work,” she said. However, she understands why Berry had to make such a tough call. “The majority of the jobs, there’s not a way to do it off campus. It’s kind of unfortunate for people who need those paychecks.”
The other part that makes it difficult is trying to determine what stories to write when she’s six hours away from Rome. Right now, they’re working on ideas about how the suspension of the work programs will affect students, along with updates on possible refunds from the school. But getting sources can be tough since Berry students have gone home.
“The interview portion is challenging because to have a story you have to have sources,” she said. At a student newspaper, the sources are those who make up the community at Berry: students and professors. “The Berry professors are dealing with a lot with trying to get their classes online. Berry students are all around the world, now.”
Despite such an unfortunate end to her college career, Cassie said she is lucky enough to enjoy living at home. She said spending time with her family has brought her comfort
“This has been tough for everyone, but I do think it’s been really cool to see the Berry community come together in different ways,” she said. “It speaks to Berry and what Berry is, how they’re handling this.”