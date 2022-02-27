Hundreds of top high school students from around the state came to Berry College on Saturday to interview for a spot in a prestigious annual gathering.
The Georgia Governor’s Honors Program — a residential summer program for rising junior and senior high school students — also is held on Berry’s campus. The program includes a wide array of majors, ranging from fine arts to engineering.
Students attend classes in the mornings and afternoons in specific areas of study and participate in a wide variety of social and instructional opportunities every evening.
According to Casee Gilbert, Berry director of hospitality and events, the college typically welcomes 1,650 high school students for these interviews and a final 650 students will earn a spot for this summer. The program runs from June 19 through July 16.
Governor’s Honors offers instruction that is significantly different from the typical high school classroom, according to the GHP website. It is designed to provide students with academic, cultural and social enrichment necessary to become the next generation of global critical thinkers, innovators, and leaders.
The Governor’s Office of Student Achievement indicated that approximately 3,200 students were nominated to the state level GHP competition.
Locally, three Floyd County students and two from Darlington School advanced to the weekend’s semifinal round. Finalists and alternates will be notified on March 25.