Julie Kozee’s first virtual day of class at Georgia Highlands College wasn’t about assignments, deadlines, or tests.
The first day was about the students. She asked about their well-being, their confidence about finishing out the semester online and their perception of the clarity of the online interface.
On March 30, after a two-week suspension of classes to help mitigate the spread of COVID-19, GHC courses resumed in an online format.
“Let’s take the first day of the online class to share how we’re doing and any concerns we might have about the online classroom,” she told students. “This will give me an opportunity to make sure that everything in this class is set up in a way that best fits your needs going forward.”
Kozee said this exercise allowed students to open up about how they were doing during this period.
“None of my students had any concerns about our online classroom,” she said. “Mostly they were concerned with what their lives were like now.”
She said it was humbling to read what students are experiencing, and it made her aware of just how resilient and tenacious GHC students are, especially when faced with such difficulty.
Math instructor Tracy Kight took a similar approach in helping her students acclimate to the virtual classroom setting. She likes to begin her classes on a positive note.
“First, we start every class with some music,” Kight said. “As we wait for students to sign in, the first part of class is spent laughing, dancing or just getting in the positive vibe of being together in this new format.”
She said students have been able to reach her from 7 a.m. to 9 p.m. by text, phone, email or virtual meeting seven days a week.
“This is a transition period for all of us,” Kight said. “Sometimes, all we need is to know that it is all okay and we will get through this together. Communication is the secret to a great student-teacher relationship, and I want to be here for them throughout these challenges.
Director of Student Support Services Angie Wheelus said the department is providing virtual counseling sessions to students on all GHC sites.
She said some difficulties students have discussed during the transition to online learning have been a decrease in personal finances, caring for children who are now out of school, as well as social isolation.
“We’ve taken our students that we have already been working with and have shifted them over to a virtual format to work with them online,” Wheelus said. “We are also able to help any student who has never been in our counseling before but who are struggling with some difficulties during this transition.”