The Floyd County Health Department on East 12th Street is providing school screenings and vaccinations now for parents who would like to beat the back to school rush.
“Spring hasn’t yet begun,” said Floyd County Health Department Nurse Manager Mya Wooten. “It’s not too soon for parents to check some of those mandatory back-to-school tasks off their list now and beat the rush.”
Wooten is referring to certain screenings and vaccinations, all of which may be obtained at the health department, that are required by law for Georgia children before they can enter school this year.
“Hearing, vision, dental, and nutrition screenings are required for any student entering a Georgia school for the first time,” Wooten said. “Also, children born on or after January 1, 2002, who are entering or transferring into seventh grade and children who are new entrants into a Georgia school in grades eight through twelve need proof of having received one dose of the adolescent pertussis or whooping cough booster vaccination called ‘Tdap’ and an adolescent meningococcal vaccination prior to starting school. Students entering 11th grade need a second dose of meningococcal vaccine.”
These requirements affect all public and private schools.
Wooten encourages parents to bring their children in now, so they can complete their screenings and immunizations required for school. Once the child's immunizations are up to date, you will receive two copies of the Form 3231 Georgia Immunization Certificate.
When your child completes their hearing, vision and dental and nutrition screenings, parents will receive two copies of the Form 3300 certificate of vision, hearing, dental, and nutrition screening. One copy is for the school and the other copy is for your records.
The screenings and vaccinations are available through appointment at 706-295-6123 or during walk-in hours.
Acceptable payment methods include cash, credit-or-debit card, Medicare, Medicaid, Amerigroup, CareSource, PeachState, Aetna, Ambetter, and most Cigna, BlueCross BlueShield (Anthem) and United Healthcare plans.
Floyd County Health Department hours are Monday – Wednesday 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., Thursday 8 a.m. to 6:30 p.m., and Friday 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Please note that the health department is closed for lunch Monday – Thursday noon to 1 p.m. and for staff training from 8 a.m. to noon the third Thursday of every month.
Contact the Floyd County Health Department at 706-295-6123, the Environmental Health office at 706-295-6316 or www.nwgapublichealth.org/counties/floyd.