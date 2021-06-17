Hampton named interim principal for Cave Spring Elementary School

Pepperell Primary School assistant principal Courtney Hampton will be assuming the role of interim principal for Cave Spring Elementary School beginning in July.
"As a student, teacher, and administrator, Mrs. Hampton has excelled at every level in the Floyd County School system and I’m expecting her to do great things at CSES,” said Floyd County Schools Superintendent Glenn White. “There has been an amazing team effort between Mrs. Hampton, Mrs. Turrentine and Dr. Tierce to make this final school year at CSES and the future transition to Alto Park Elementary as smooth as possible.”
Hampton is a Pepperell High School graduate and has spent her entire career in education in that attendance area.
“I am honored for the opportunity to serve the Cave Spring community. I am all in and cannot wait to establish lasting relationships with students, staff members, and families,” said Hampton. “It’s going to be a year filled with learning and celebrating what Cave Spring Elementary School has meant to this community for the last 99 years. I am honored to be a part of this amazing chapter.”
Prior to becoming the assistant principal at PPS in 2016, she taught there for 12 years. She has experience as a classroom teacher, interventionist, team leader, Local School Governance Team representative, and multi-tiered system of supports committee member. She is currently serving as the FCS summer school program administrator for kindergarten through third grade. She graduated with a Bachelor’s degree in Early Childhood Education from the University of West Georgia, a Master’s degree in Education from Walden University, an Educational Specialist degree in Curriculum and Instruction from Lincoln Memorial University, and Leadership Certification from Valdosta State University.