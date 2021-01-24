There's a Georgia School for the Deaf connection with the firefighter who spoke and signed the Pledge of Allegience at President Joe Biden's inauguration.
Andrea Hall, a fire captain for the city of South Fulton, was first exposed to sign language through her deaf father, who learned Black American Sign Language at GSD, according to the Cave Spring school's alumni association.
"GSDAA is pleased to confirm that Captain Andrea M. Hall’s father, Russell “Bubba” Williams, is officially an alumnus of GSD, being enrolled on the Gordon Campus during the 1960s. Andrea’s cousin, Lannie Williams also attended GSD," the association posted on its Facebook page.
Hall welcomed the new president on Jan. 20 alongside Lady Gaga, Jennifer Lopez, Garth Brooks and 22-year-old Amanda Gorman, the United States’ first-ever youth poet laureate.
“I am thrilled and humbled to represent firefighters and other frontline workers in the state of Georgia and the City of South Fulton,” Hall said.
The first Black female firefighter to serve as captain in the City of South Fulton’s Fire Rescue Department, Hall was promoted to the rank in 2004 by Fulton County, prior to joining the city agency.
"Having ASL shown on air is something that is rarely seen on TV. ... What an honor!" the GSD alumni association posted, noting that she signed "beautifully."
"We salute you, Andrea!"
The GSDAA said it is seeking photographs of Hall's father and cousin to add to its display on GSD Black History.