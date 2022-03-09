The Rome Board of Education has selected the Georgia School Board Association to be the search firm for their superintendent hiring process. This decision comes after the current superintendent, Louis Byars, announced his retirement on February 15 which will be effective at the end of the school year on May 31.
There were three other search firms that were candidates: G.R. recruiting; Hazard, Young & Associates; and King-Cooper and Associates. At least one other agency didn't return a proposal request and board members said they were disappointed with the lack of interest.
"If you don't take the time out to appear here in person," board member Faith Collins said. "It didn't sound much to me that either one was interested."
During a called meeting on Feb. 21, board members heard from the GSBA Director of Superintendent Searches Sam King regarding the process, cost and what the organization can offer.
The hiring process generally takes 4 to 5 months, King told the board. With that timeline, it’s likely the board will appoint an interim superintendent, although no action has been taken.
Also, board member Alvin Jackson did not believe that the more expensive options offered any additional services than what GSBA offered. GSBA's services cost $7,800, other agencies' services were at least $10,000 more than GSBA.
Collins and board member, Will Byington, are the only board members who have experience using the GSBA to pick a superintendent. They were both on the school board when it hired Byars in 2017.
However, Byington said it will be important to define the role the GSBA will take in the process. He the association should facilitate the overall process but the board will hire the candidate.
The next step in the hiring process is for board remembers to make a list of characteristics and qualities they would like to see in a superintendent. They will then create a timeline for GSBA to conduct their search. GSBA will then gather candidates who fit these qualifications and present those options to the board.
In other business, the board approved a resolution to phase out both the former North Heights Elementary school facility and the current Rome Middle School facility.
Phasing out the two schools will remove classrooms from the system's inventory. This will maximize state funds for the district, Byars told the board, and the two buildings will be converted into non-instructional spaces. North Heights will be phased out because the cost of renovations to bring the building up to code are greater than state funds to replace the facility, Byars said.
The school system hopes voters will approve a new education local option sales tax in May to foot the bill for a new middle school facility on the other side of the loop from the Rome High School campus.
It's somewhat of a gamble, but during the meeting Byars said if the ELOST isn't passed this go around, they'll likely propose the same measure again. However, that would push back that 2024 completion date.