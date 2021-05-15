The Rome City Schools will continue a series of meetings across the district next week to discuss how an increase in student growth is going to force the school system make some tough facilities choices in the near future.
At the same time, Floyd County Schools is continuing to experience shrinking enrollment across three of its four districts.
Growth has been particularly strong in the West End and East Central Elementary school districts, Rome Superintendent Lou Byars said. At the same time, Rome Middle School is virtually bursting at the seams.
During the community meetings, Byars said they’re installing mobile classrooms, which he terms as learning cottages, which have been on the high school campus.
Those will be shifted over to the middle school now that the College and Career Academy building has been completed. Of the current middle school mobile classrooms at the middle school, two will be moved to East Central Elementary and four will go to West End Elementary.
“We want to keep our class sizes down,” Byars said. “The idea is to keep elementary school classes at 20 or less.”
With the increased growth the school system has had more students in classes, pushing class sizes well over that ideal goal.
The larger apparent problem is at the middle school.
Though it was built for 750 students, for several years the middle school’s enrollment has hovered at around 950 students. Over the years conference rooms were renovated to become classrooms and they’ve added the mobile classrooms to deal with that increased capacity.
By March 2021, the average daily attendance at Rome Middle had grown to 1,082 students.
Options
In a series of community meetings this past week and into next week, Byars is presenting what the school system feels are the two best options.
Option one calls for moving forward with a sixth grade academy on the old North Heights campus on Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard and adding a small addition to the existing middle school.
Option two calls for building an altogether new Rome Middle School for grades 6 through 8 on the 30 acres across Veterans Memorial Highway purchased by the school system to house its bus fleet.
The proposed changes would be put to voters as part of the next education local option sales tax as early as November of 2022. The current ELOST still has three years to run.
“We want the public to know what we’re looking at,” Byars said.
The city schools hold public meetings at 5:30 p.m. next week to explain their facilities plans. Monday night the session will be held at East Central, Tuesday night at West Central, Wednesday night at West End and Thursday and Elm Street.
Coosa Elementary
Floyd County Schools Superintendent Glenn White is also looking at plans for the next ELOST as well as the one that would potentially follow it as well.
“The bottom line is that we have too many facilities and not enough students,” White said.
The county Board of Education has been discussing the possibility of building an all new Coosa Elementary School behind Coosa Middle School. The first phase of that project would facilitate the closure of the Alto Park Elementary School and movement of those students to the new school.
The school board’s tentative plans are to build the initial Coosa Elementary building to accommodate 500 to 600 students with a cafeteria, gym and media center equipped for a population of approximately 1,000 to 1,100 students.
If voters approve that plan in the next ELOST, White said, they would look to add additional classroom space in the Coosa Elementary building and move Garden Lakes Elementary students out to that facility.
“We’re looking at a declining enrollment and I, nor the board, we don’t want to build a school for 1,200 kids and only find out its 800 or 900,” White said. “So we want to do it in phases...The whole purpose here is not to waste taxpayer money.”
Potential savings
The county school system would experience significant maintenance savings with the new schools as opposed to ongoing roofing and HVAC expenses at aging facilities.
“We’re going to continue to watch the Pepperell district and the Armuchee district to see if the population stabilizes or continues to decline,” White said. The only growth in the school system currently is in the Model district.
Reducing the number of facilities would result in savings that can be passed on to staff and students, instead of investing in buildings that are not full.