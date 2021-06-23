U.S. Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, R-Rome, hosted her Class of 2025 appointees at a service academy send-off dinner at Dalton State College Monday.
* Gavin Jennings Butler is from Floyd County and attended Darlington School. He will be attending the U.S. Military Academy, West Point.
* Benjamin Patrick Nash is from Polk County and attended Georgia Cyber Academy High. He will be attending the U.S. Air Force Academy.
* John Thomas Braman is from Walker County and attended McCallie School. He will be attending the U.S. Merchant Marine Academy.
* David Garcia is from Whitfield County and attended Dalton High School. He will be attending the U.S. Military Academy, West Point.
* Ava Reese Barlow is from Whitfield County and attended North Whitfield High School. She will be attending the U.S. Naval Academy.
Greene said in a release that she is now accepting applications for the next round of appointments.
Members of Congress may nominate up to 10 candidates for each appointment to four of the five U.S. service academies. The U.S. Coast Guard Academy does not require a congressional nomination.
Candidate applications are first reviewed by Greene’s academy selection board. Several of the members are service academy graduates and all served as high ranking officers in the U.S. military. The board decides which candidates they wish to interview and, once the interviews are complete, makes its recommendations.
Greene then sends a slate with the top 10 candidates to each academy, which will choose one to offer an appointment. The honor of attending a service academy comes with the obligation to serve in the military for a minimum of five years upon graduation.
For more information and an application form, visit Greene.House.Gov/services/military-academy-nominations.