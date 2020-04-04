Seniors, whether in college or high school, are facing the reality that they may not have a graduation this year due to the spread of the coronavirus.
States across the country have issued stay-at-home orders, and Georgia is among states that have closed schools for the rest of the year.
“I’m devastated for my seniors,” said Floyd County Schools Superintendent Jeff Wilson. He said he wants to see some sort of graduation, but at the moment all FCS high school graduations are definitely postponed. “Our plan is to have a more traditional graduation at some point. We don’t know if that will be June or July. But there’s no way we can have a traditional graduation with schools out until May.”
For Rome City Schools Superintendent Lou Byars said he would like to see a graduation happen, but not at the risk of putting lives in jeopardy.
“It’s sad,” Byars said. “It’s sad that we’re in this situation. But worldwide, we’re in a situation we’ve never been in before. Safety and health is top priority. We understand that for seniors this is an important year, but we’re going to do everything we can.”
Local colleges have had to make tough decisions as well. Georgia Highlands, Shorter, Georgia Northwestern Technical College, and Berry have suspended in-person classes for the remainder of the semester.
GNTC has postponed the school's spring graduation until at least Aug. 11.
“We want to recognize and celebrate our students’ successes. However, during these extraordinary times, we believe it is best to reschedule the graduation ceremony,” said GNTC President Heidi Popham in a statement. “The safety and well-being of our students, faculty and staff remains our top priority.”
For Georgia Highlands, the college has postponed graduation as well, according to its website, with no clear date set. The college also plans to offer students reimbursement for certain fees.
Dawn Tolbert, who is in charge of communications at Shorter University stated the college’s commencement is also postponed.
“Diplomas will still be conferred on May 8, 2020, and will be mailed to graduates,” she said. “We realize that this is especially disappointing to our graduates and their families. We are exploring options for recognizing Shorter’s Class of 2020 in a future ceremony.”
Berry College said a final decision regarding commencement should be made by April 17th.
“We do want to leave open the possibility that our graduating seniors could gather on campus for a celebration and ceremony as scheduled for Saturday, May 9th, or perhaps at a date later in May,” said Berry College president Steve Briggs. While he said there will be a commencement ceremony this year, the format has not been decided yet.