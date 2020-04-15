Georgia Northwestern Technical College will be hosting a Free Application Week starting April 20, to help those who are seeking to enroll in the summer semester.
The college will waive the $25 application fee for all new applicants. The admissions deadline for the summer semester is April 28 and classes are scheduled to begin on May 18.
“We understand that many in our community are experiencing hardships during this crisis and waiving the application fee is just one of the many hurdles we are removing for our students,” said Selena Magnusson, vice president of Institutional Effectiveness and Student Success.
Another step GNTC is taking to help students during the COVID-19 crisis is streamlining the enrollment process.
All schools in the Technical College System of Georgia are temporarily suspending the placement exam requirement for admission.
Suspending the requirements for official high school or high school equivalency transcripts also will allow applicants who wish to begin this summer the ability to continue their admission process.
Waiving the placement exam, ACCUPLACER, still provides GNTC the ability to use other placement methods already established. Officials said they will continue to evaluate program readiness in a number of different ways to ensure student success.
Although GNTC’s campuses remain closed to public through spring semester, information is available through the call center at 866-983-4682, Monday through Friday, 7:45 a.m. to 4:15 p.m.
Information on applying for the summer semester also is available online at www.gntc.edu.