Georgia Northwestern Technical College is offering a free application week on June 22 through June 26.
For that time GNTC will waive the $25 application fee for all new applicants when they apply online.
“I just want our communities to know that there’s never been a better time to apply at GNTC,” said Selena Magnusson, vice president of Institutional Effectiveness and Student Success. “Many people have lost their jobs during our nation’s pandemic and we offer programs that are considered essential to our economy.”
Students taking core education classes will have 18 free textbooks available to them for online classes this fall, English instructor Lisa Russell said. The open educational resources program also includes immersion reading, which provides the option of audio narration, allowing students to listen to the textbooks and follow along.
“We are taking free content and putting into the hands of our students,” Russell said. “It’s our best kept secret. Students should know going into college so they do not have to budget as much money for textbooks.”
GNTC is also waiving the entrance exam for the fall semester and suspending the placement exam requirement for admission. The suspension of the requirements for official high school or high school equivalency transcripts for admission allows applicants the ability to continue the admission process for the fall semester.
“We are accepting unofficial high school or high school equivalency transcripts for admission until the official can be obtained at a later date,” Magnusson said in the press release.