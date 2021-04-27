Georgia Northwestern Technical College's Floyd County campus will host a drive-through commencement ceremony at 7 p.m. Thursday, May 6.
Students from GNTC's nine-county service area will participate in the vehicle procession to safely celebrate their success during the COVID-19 pandemic. The procession will start behind the college on Hemlock Street.
Stuart Phillips, vice president of student affairs, will announce the names of the graduates and their respective programs. The graduates will then step out of their vehicles and walk the blue carpet to the center awarding area. Family members and friends may ride with the graduates but are asked to stay in their vehicles.
GNTC President Heidi Popham will present the awards. Each student will have their photo taken with Popham as well as a ceremony portrait taken by a professional photographer.
There will be a car decoration contest prior to the start of the ceremony with the top three winners receiving gift cards.
This is GNTC’s third drive-thru commencement ceremony.