GNTC’s Tatiana Edwards named president of Georgia Student Government Association

The Georgia Student Government Association recently announced that Georgia Northwestern Technical College student Tatiana Edwards would lead the organization as president during the 2020-21 year.
Edwards, a Logistics and Supply Chain Management major, will serve alongside four other technical college student officers to lead the statewide organization as well as the Georgia Fall Leadership Conference. As president, Edwards will oversee the conference and represent the organization at all events.
“I am so proud and excited to have Tatiana representing GNTC at the State level,” said Trish Wiggins, coordinator of recruitment and Student Life. “She is active in every student organization we have here at the college, but has truly stepped up as a strong leader for Student Government.”
In order to apply, Edwards had to submit an application along with letters of recommendation from GNTC’s President Dr. Heidi Popham as well as her advisor and dean. She also submitted an essay on why she wanted to be a state officer.
“It is incredibly exciting to be serving as president of the GSGA,” said Edwards, a resident of Cave Spring. She is currently the vice president of the GNTC Student Government Association and is actively involved in Phi Beta Lambda and SkillsUSA.
The Georgia Student Government Association represents the local student government associations and/or local student leadership councils in the technical colleges of the Technical College System of Georgia (TCSG). The purpose of GSGA is to promote student involvement in the technical colleges by sharing information and by providing assistance to member technical colleges.