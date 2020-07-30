GNTC logo

Students from Georgia Northwestern Technical College’s nine-county service area will participate in a drive-thru commencement ceremony at the Floyd County Campus in Rome on Tuesday, August 11, to safely celebrate their success in completing their program of study.

The 2020 Spring and Summer Drive-Thru Commencement Ceremony will begin at 7 p.m. with a vehicle procession that will start behind the college on Hemlock St. Family members and friends may ride with the graduates through the ceremony but will be asked to not leave their vehicles during the event.

Stuart Phillips, vice president of Student Affairs at GNTC, will announce the names of the graduates and their awards during the ceremony. The graduates will then step out of their vehicles and walk the blue GNTC carpet to the center awarding area. Dr. Heidi Popham, president of GNTC, will greet graduates and present them with their award. Each student will have their photo taken with Popham as well as a ceremony portrait taken by a professional photographer.

There will be a car decoration contest prior to the start of the ceremony with the top three winners receiving gift cards.

GNTC would like to offer special thanks to Shaw Industries Group Inc. for donating the blue carpet, Allcove Industries, Inc. for cutting and binding the carpet, and Floyd Medical Center for providing emergency medical services personnel for the ceremony.

Listed are graduates that are participating in GNTC’s 2020 Spring and Summer Drive-Thru Commencement Ceremony showing (from left to right) the graduate’s name and program of study. This list does not include students that have graduated, but are not participating in the ceremony, or students that registered for the ceremony after the commencement program was printed:

Associate of Applied Science

Yakelin R. Alvarado, Medical Assisting

Amber L. Barnes, Early Childhood Care and Education

Monica L. Burton, Criminal Justice

Abigayle M. Bynum, Business Management

Makayla B. Cervantes, Early Childhood Care and Education

Caroline D. Daniels, Medical Assisting

Clair M. Davey, Culinary Arts

Tequila R. East, Business Management

Tatiana Renee Edwards, Logistics and Supply Chain Management

Linda Elizabeth Gomez, Business Management

Miranda N. James, Respiratory Care

Stephany King, Business Management

Megan R. Kinsey, Early Childhood Care and Education

Brittany Lynn Kirk, Marketing Management

Michaylia Lorindia Long, Business Technology

Matthew D. Lynch, Business Management

Deidra Mathis, Respiratory Care

Alyssa LeAnn McCollum, Business Management

Priscilla L. McConnell, Business Management

Amy M. McKinnie, Early Childhood Care and Education

Myriam E. Moreno, Business Management

Gabriel Ochoa , Logistics and Supply Chain Management

Stephanie Ortiz Martinez, Social Work Assistant

Kelly Marie Powell, Respiratory Care

Debra R. Roberson, Respiratory Care

Rebecca P. Saye, Networking Specialist

Juana Segura, Early Childhood Care and Education

Vikramjit Singh, Marketing Management

Brittany N. Smith, Medical Assisting

Miriam Lizet Soria Cortez, Medical Assisting

Ryan Sullivan, Construction Management

Michael Tyler Vinson White, Networking Specialist

Colton Wilson, Web Site Design/Development

Associate of Science in Nursing

Fabiola Escutia Cornejo

Jessica Johnson

Crystal Renee Mills

Maci Pickens

Diploma

Kelley D. Abercrombie, Medical Assisting

Suni A. Allen, Medical Assisting

Tracy M. Anderson, Medical Assisting

Austin Blaine Ball, Auto Collision Repair

Yamirka Marie Cabrera Perez, Culinary Arts

Melissa Faith Clackum, Lactation Consultant

Lynleigh A. Cosper, Medical Assisting

Sonia S. Crawford, Business Healthcare Technology

Deshia Dew, Dental Assisting

Johana Gomez Bahena, Practical Nursing

Bennie B. Gorham, Electrical Systems Technology

Hannah Michelle Green, Cosmetology

Stephanie A. Henry, Cosmetology

Monique Lashone Hines, Early Childhood Care and Education

Brookelynn Paige Hinson, Dental Assisting

Shanese Johnson, Cosmetology

Priya M. Jones, Medical Assisting

Keegan E. Justice, Medical Assisting

Elizabeth A. Keef, Business Technology

Guadalupe Lopez, Cosmetology

Breanna Luke, Business Technology

Jasmine L. Mcgill, Cosmetology

Christian A. Moore, Medical Assisting

June M. Noble, Business Healthcare Technology

Samantha Arlene Patterson, Cosmetology

Jessica A. Peinado Cruz, Medical Assisting

Katelyn Leeann Rickman, Cosmetology

Courtney Lee Ritter, Medical Assisting

Alexandria Denise Robertson, Cosmetology

Liliana R. Segura, Medical Assisting

Abbe L. Stoner, Cosmetology

Candace Sullivan, Medical Assisting

Kesha Dawn Tapp, Medical Assisting

Laura Teater, Practical Nursing

Michelene A. Thurman, Medical Assisting

Daniel Velasquez, Auto Collision Repair

Tamara Tyun Wofford, Culinary Arts

Felicia G. Wynn, Business Healthcare Technology

Technical Certificate of Credit

Ashleigh Faith Boatner, Cosmetology for Licensure

Amber Nicole Conner, Early Child Care and Education Basics

Kaitlyn A. Hensley, Cosmetology for Licensure

Saul Miguel Martinez, Criminal Justice Specialist

Jaimison Lynn McClain, Administrative Support Assistant

Charity Michelle Pogue, School Age and Youth Care

Allison H. Streetman, Cosmetology for Licensure

Felica R. Watson, Cosmetology for Licensure

Breanna J. Young, Health Care Assistant

Recommended for you