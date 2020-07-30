Students from Georgia Northwestern Technical College’s nine-county service area will participate in a drive-thru commencement ceremony at the Floyd County Campus in Rome on Tuesday, August 11, to safely celebrate their success in completing their program of study.
The 2020 Spring and Summer Drive-Thru Commencement Ceremony will begin at 7 p.m. with a vehicle procession that will start behind the college on Hemlock St. Family members and friends may ride with the graduates through the ceremony but will be asked to not leave their vehicles during the event.
Stuart Phillips, vice president of Student Affairs at GNTC, will announce the names of the graduates and their awards during the ceremony. The graduates will then step out of their vehicles and walk the blue GNTC carpet to the center awarding area. Dr. Heidi Popham, president of GNTC, will greet graduates and present them with their award. Each student will have their photo taken with Popham as well as a ceremony portrait taken by a professional photographer.
There will be a car decoration contest prior to the start of the ceremony with the top three winners receiving gift cards.
GNTC would like to offer special thanks to Shaw Industries Group Inc. for donating the blue carpet, Allcove Industries, Inc. for cutting and binding the carpet, and Floyd Medical Center for providing emergency medical services personnel for the ceremony.
Listed are graduates that are participating in GNTC’s 2020 Spring and Summer Drive-Thru Commencement Ceremony showing (from left to right) the graduate’s name and program of study. This list does not include students that have graduated, but are not participating in the ceremony, or students that registered for the ceremony after the commencement program was printed:
Associate of Applied Science
Associate of Science in Nursing
Diploma
Technical Certificate of Credit
