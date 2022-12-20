GNTC gets Haas Foundation donation

Posing in front of a Haas Computer Numerical Control machine at the Floyd County Campus are GNTC President Heidi Popham (from left); Philip Shirley, Precision Machining and Manufacturing instructor; Lindsay Cline, Phillips Corp. director of education and events; David Aycock, Haas specialist, and Bart Jenkins, director of GNTC's Precision Machining and Manufacturing program.

 GNTC
0
0
0
0
0

Recommended for you

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Register
Log In