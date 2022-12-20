Posing in front of a Haas Computer Numerical Control machine at the Floyd County Campus are GNTC President Heidi Popham (from left); Philip Shirley, Precision Machining and Manufacturing instructor; Lindsay Cline, Phillips Corp. director of education and events; David Aycock, Haas specialist, and Bart Jenkins, director of GNTC's Precision Machining and Manufacturing program.
Georgia Northwestern Technical College’s Precision Machining and Manufacturing program received a $20,000 grant from the Gene Haas Foundation to be used for student scholarships on the Floyd County and Whitfield Murray campuses.
The scholarships will be given to students enrolled in a machining-based program and can also be used to help pay for their textbooks or supplies.
“These funds will enable outstanding students in our Precision Machining and Manufacturing program to stay the course toward graduation and achieve their career goals," GNTC President Heidi Popham said. "We greatly appreciate our partnership with the Gene Haas Foundation.”
The criteria for receiving a scholarship will be determined by the program instructor or a committee that includes the instructor. The grant cannot be used to purchase equipment, machines or simulators.
“It is such a pleasure to present this gift on behalf of the Gene Haas Foundation,” said Lindsay Cline, director of education and events at Phillips Corp. “GNTC is an exemplary institution of manufacturing education, and Phillips Corp. is incredibly proud of their dedication to program expansion and workforce development.”
GNTC students can earn an associate degree, diploma or a certificate in business, health, industrial or public service career paths. This past year, 8,591 students were enrolled in credit programs and the college had an additional enrollment of 3,229 people through adult education, continuing education, business and industry training and Georgia Quick Start.