Georgia Northwestern Technical College is now offering free English as a Second Language classes at its newly renovated Cedartown Adult Learning Center off North Park Boulevard.
Classes started Monday, but students will be phased in as they are enrolled.
Anne Clay, adult education lead teacher and site manager, said interested students should call the center at 770-684-7521 to set up an assessment.
Student assessments rate English skills in four areas: reading, writing, listening and speaking. A learning plan will then be developed based on national ESL standards. Classes will take place in the evenings based on student availability.
ESL courses also are offered on the GNTC campuses in Floyd, Gordon and Whitfield counties. For more information, email adulted@gntc.edu.