GNTC names semi-finalists for 2021 GOAL award
Four Georgia Northwestern Technical College students have been selected as the college’s semi-finalists for the Georgia Occupational Award of Leadership, according to Trish Wiggins, coordinator for the college’s GOAL program.
Listed are students chosen as semi-finalists for the GOAL award showing (from left to right) the student’s name, program of study, GNTC campus and nominating instructor:
- Tressa Brown, Business Management, Floyd County Campus, Brittany Cochran
- Jose Gonzalez, Marketing Management, Floyd County Campus, Mark Upton
- Stephanie Kuhrt, Marketing Management, Floyd County Campus, Mark Upton
- Brittany Wattenbarger, Cybersecurity, Catoosa County Campus, Dwight Watt
GOAL, a statewide program of the Technical College System of Georgia, honors excellence in academics and leadership among the state’s technical college students. GOAL winners are selected at each of the state’s 22 technical colleges.
“We have four outstanding students who were chosen as finalists this year and each one has a different, but amazing story,” said Wiggins. “I look forward to the next round, as I am certain these four will represent GNTC and TCSG well. I have no doubt, whoever is chosen as the winner will do an excellent job as the GNTC GOAL Student of the Year.”