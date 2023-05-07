More than 150 Georgia Northwestern Technical College students crossed the stage of the Dalton Convention Center on Thursday to the cheers of their families, friends and instructors.
Dr. Heidi Popham, president of GNTC, welcomed guests, congratulated the graduates and introduced Cayla Pemberton, the winner of GNTC’s 2023 Georgia Occupational Award of Leadership award, as the keynote commencement speaker.
“Fifty-one or 32% of you are graduating from a Hope Career Grant program,” Popham said. “This is a high demand program … aligned with industries within the State of Georgia where there are more jobs available than there is a skilled workforce available to fill those positions. You have a very promising future in front of you.”
Popham noted that 69% of the graduates are first-generation college students and 10 are Dual Enrollment students who are most likely receiving a college award before they receive their high school diplomas.
Pemberton, a Dual Enrollment student at Ridgeland High School, attends Automotive Technology classes on GNTC’s Walker County Campus in Rock Spring and will receive her high school diploma on May 25. She is expected to graduate from GNTC in spring 2024, Dr. Popham said.
Pemberton said her “passion for cars was ignited” when she purchased a derelict 1967 Ford Bronco.
“I became hungry to learn everything I could about how it worked and how I could turn this neglected, beat-up truck into everything I envisioned it to be,” she said, adding that at that time she could not afford college and had no future plans after high school.
When the Dual Enrollment coordinator spoke with her about the opportunity to take classes in the field she was “most passionate about” at GNTC for little-to-no cost for her, she grasped the opportunity, Pemberton said. She characterized GNTC as a “blessing” to her.
“It’s given me the confidence I need to feel prepared to jump right into the workforce,” Pemberton said. She has learned not only automotive skills, but also the work ethic that will bring her closer to her goals in life, she explained.
“GNTC has made me realize how proud I am of myself and just how far I’ve come,” Pemberton said, adding that she is also a first-generation college student.
Stuart Phillips, vice president of Student Affairs, recognized High Honor graduates with a 4.0 grade point average and Honor graduates with a 3.5 to 3.99 grade point average. Phillips also led a special recognition for graduates that are veterans, FBLA Collegiate members, SkillsUSA members, first-generation students and Student Government Association members.
Dr. Elizabeth Anderson, vice president of Academic Affairs at GNTC, presented the graduates, and Dr. Popham conferred the graduates with associate degrees, diplomas and certificates.
The ceremony concluded with closing remarks by Dr. Popham in which she challenged the graduates not to let this graduation be the end of their educational journey.
Phillips administered the GNTC Alumni Association Oath.
Listed are graduates who participated in the 2023 Spring Commencement Ceremony:
Associate of Applied Science degree
Savannah Adams, Accounting
Luis A. Alarcon, Construction Management
Alex Alvarez, Industrial Systems Technology
Pablo Alvarez, Industrial Systems Technology
Crystal Marie Anderson, Business Technology
Melinda K. Angell, Business Healthcare Technology
Jesenia Azbill, Business Management
Joseph Brett Baker, Respiratory Care
Megan Leigh Bethune, Business Management
Joseph Bisher, Industrial Systems Technology
Joseph P. Blankenship Jr., Respiratory Care
Deirdre Bobo, Computer Support Specialist
Kevin Michael Brewer, Cybersecurity
Donald Briggs III, Construction Management
Brice Bryant, Business Management
Jonathan William Casey, Computer Support Specialist
Victor Manuel Cervantes Jr., Business Management
Angelita Chavarria, Early Childhood Care and Education
Alexander Frederick Lincoln Cheeks, Drafting Technology
Amber Deanna Cole, Accounting
Edgar Jose Cornejo-Escutia, Industrial Systems Technology
Izabel Deniz Cruz, Business Management
Houston Chase Edwards, Industrial Systems Technology
Kristen M. Findley, Logistics and Supply Chain Management
Jennifer Flores, Business Management
Edith Fortanel, Respiratory Care
Elizabeth Garcia, Early Childhood Care and Education
Zackery Garmon, Respiratory Care
Rene Ariel Gonzalez, Construction Management
Tatum L. Grady, Respiratory Care
Lacey Paige Hammontree, Marketing Management
Mariah Hawkins, Respiratory Care
Martika D. Hernandez, Respiratory Care
Morgan M. Hightower, Early Childhood Care and Education
Nathan D. Holst, Respiratory Care
Rhonda Rashell Horton, Logistics and Supply Chain Management
Lesley Mckenna Johnston, Respiratory Care
Andrea Marie Jordan, Social Work Assistant
Sylvia Kamp, Computer Support Specialist
Andrew M. Kaplan, Industrial Systems Technology
Kristi Kelley, Early Childhood Care and Education
Shyann Faith King, Early Childhood Care and Education
Kelsey Lane Kirk, Business Management
Timothy Isaiah Kittle, Criminal Justice Technology
Amanda Lee, Business Management
Dafne Anaite Leonard, Early Childhood Care and Education
Mya H. Lively, Cybersecurity
Tiffany Lucas, Accounting
Cassandra Mairs, Respiratory Care
Demetrica Mallory, Business Technology
Victoria A. Martinez, Health Care Management
Kevin Mateo, Construction Management
Edgar Mendiola, Automotive Technology
Caitlyn Ruth Morgan, Social Work Assistant
Ashley Morris, Early Childhood Care and Education
Haley Newman, Health Care Management
Johana Nunez, Business Management
Abraham Osiel Ocana, Industrial Systems Technology
Torye B. Parker, Accounting
Levi Kole Pettigrew, Industrial Systems Technology
Justin Race, Precision Machining and Manufacturing
Hugo Enrique Ramirez, Culinary Arts
Cindy Ramos Mendoza, Business Technology
Aixa Rodriguez, Marketing Management
David D. Roper, Applied Technical Management
Christina Renae Ross, Accounting
Molly Ryan Schrimsher, Early Childhood Care and Education
Anna R. Smith, Early Childhood Care and Education
Melissa D. Sorrells, Health Information Management Technology
Jessica D. Thompson, Accounting
Cassie Leanna Townsend, Respiratory Care
Karli P. Turner, Respiratory Care
Keven Steven Vivas, Business Management
Camilla A. Webb, Logistics and Supply Chain Management
Stephen D. Wheelus, Industrial Systems Technology
Meagan White, Precision Machining and Manufacturing
Jacob F. Worthington, Technical Studies
Marisa Young, Early Childhood Care and Education
Sandra June Young, Accounting
Associate of Science in Nursing degree
Terri Andrea Foltz, Nursing
Relecia Renee Garrett, Nursing
Jordan R. Hughes, Nursing
Mary Jo Morter, Nursing
Demetria Ann Staley, Nursing
Courtney N. Velasquez, Nursing
Diploma
Steffany T. Adams, Business Healthcare Technology
Juan M. Berrios Rosado, Computer Support Specialist
Jessica M. Cabe, Accounting
Arnoldo Canales Fraire, Industrial Systems Technology
Kadie Carlene Cardin, Business Healthcare Technology
Lenora M. Gasca, Business Healthcare Technology
Tyler Howland, Auto Collision Repair
Brandon A. Juarez Pelico, Electrical Systems Technology
Anthony Kretschmer, Welding and Joining Technology
Ricky Sebastian Mendoza Bartolome, Industrial Systems Technology
Amanda D. Millican, Business Management
Cristhian David Padron Ledesma, Electrical Systems Technology
Brittany Nichole Rampley, Automotive Technology
Landon W. Stephens, Electrical Systems Technology
Nickolas Swank, Welding and Joining Technology
Colby Lane Thompson, Welding and Joining Technology
Quinberli M. Velasquez, Business Management
Raymond Delone Velasquez, Air Conditioning Technology
Noah Warren, Electrical Systems Technology
Kevin Yi, Welding and Joining Technology
Technical Certificate of Credit
Rocio Alcantar Serrano, Healthcare Billing and Coding Specialist
Karla Hope Bagby, Clinical Office Assistant
Bethany Brianna Bartley, Clinical Office Assistant
Roland Bowen Sr., Clinical Office Assistant
Charlotte Welchel Bowman, Clinical Office Assistant
Lauren Electra Brown, Emergency Medical Technician
Gilberto Calachij-Ajqui, Administrative Support Assistant
Odalis V. Cardoza, Early Childhood Care and Education Basics
Candida J. Celeste, Clinical Office Assistant
Harley Nicole Cooper Chastain, Health Care Assistant
Hope A. Cooper, Nail Technician
Christopher Patrick Cromer II, Administrative Support Assistant
Marissa Culbreth, Healthcare Billing and Coding Specialist
Holley Nicole Dupree, Human Resource Management Specialist
Diamond C. Gibbons, Clinical Office Assistant
Norma Alicia Gonzalez, Human Resource Management Specialist
Kera J. Goswick, Clinical Office Assistant
Patrick Hanson Jr., Nail Technician
Jathan Harding, Logistics and Supply Chain Technician
Emily A. Hennon, Clinical Office Assistant
Miriana Baneli Hernandez Reynoso, Administrative Support Assistant
Jada Hudgins, Clinical Office Assistant
Itzel Hurtado, Human Resource Management Specialist
Mekaela King, Clinical Office Assistant
Asrealla M. Lee, Nail Technician
Stephany Lopez-Alvarez, Clinical Office Assistant
Zachary Calvin Thomas MacKay, Air Conditioning System Maintenance Technician
Hailey Nicole Marshall, Early Childhood Care and Education Basics
I'deria M. McKnight, Clinical Office Assistant
Cynthia Miranda, Clinical Office Assistant
Hannia Morales Valladares, Crime Scene Investigation
Shanda Morgan, Clinical Office Assistant
Emily Noel Muccitelli, Healthcare Billing and Coding Specialist
Jesse Luke Nicholson, Basic Shielded Metal Arc Welder
Asma Jaysam Odeh, Administrative Support Assistant
Michelle Pagleno, Health Information Technician
Rachel L. Pelanek, Emergency Medical Technician
Melisa M. Perez, Human Resource Management Specialist
Ivone Pineda-Pineda, Nail Technician
Leslie Nichole Ray, Clinical Office Assistant
Adriana Elizabeth Real-Vela, Administrative Support Assistant
Brittany A. Reyes, Early Childhood Care and Education Basics
Cayenne A. Russ, Central Sterile Supply Processing Technician - Adv
Auriel L. Sheffield, Nail Technician
Pamela Sills, Clinical Office Assistant
Lindsey Nichole Simpkins, Clinical Office Assistant
Angelica M. Torres, Commercial Truck Driving - Class A
Victoria R. Updike, Early Childhood Care and Education Basics
Jonathan P. Walker, Advanced Shielded Metal Arc Welder
Daisy White, Emergency Medical Technician
Gloria M. Williams, Clinical Office Assistant
Ashton Brooke Woodring, Clinical Office Assistant