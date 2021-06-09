The Georgia Northwestern Technical College Foundation awarded $13,600 in scholarships to 35 students for the 2021 summer semester.
Between $250 and $500 were awarded to each student to assist in paying for the summer semester at GNTC. The amount awarded and the number of students receiving awards has more than doubled from last year.
“We congratulate these outstanding students and take pride in their excellence,” said GNTC President Dr. Heidi Popham. “We are also grateful to the Georgia Northwestern Technical College Foundation for making this support possible.”
The 2021 GNTC Foundation Summer Scholarships and their recipients are:
The Diesel Equipment Technology Scholarship was awarded to Leonardo Medina of the Whitfield Murray Campus.
The GNTC Foundation Scholarship was awarded to Stacey Anderson, Floyd County Campus; Jennifer Bailey, Walker County Campus; Stacy Baker, Polk County Campus; Gary Brock, Whitfield Murray Campus; Faron Burke, Floyd County Campus; Mason Cady, Gordon County Campus; Cuauhtemoc Cerpas, Floyd County Campus; Amy Crawford, Floyd County Campus; Kymberly Davis, Walker County Campus; Esmerelda DeAnda, Whitfield Murray Campus; Matthew Dunn, Whitfield Murray Campus; Andrew Fednander, Floyd County Campus; Kari Hamby, Gordon County Campus; Jaweah Hamilton, Floyd County Campus; Sarah Hull, Walker County Campus; Shauna Ingram, Floyd County Campus; Haley Kibby, Walker County Campus; Penny Marks, Floyd County Campus; Crysta Nicholson, Floyd County Campus; Bren Nipper, Gordon County Campus; Amber Ptak, Whitfield Murray Campus; Diego Reyes, Whitfield Murray Campus; Jocelyn Sanchez, Gordon County Campus; and Emmanuel Turcios, Floyd County Campus.
Bladdimir Reyes Alvarado, of the Floyd County Campus, was the recipient of the Judge Dan Peace Winn Scholarship.
The Manufacturers Education Foundation Scholarship was awarded to Tracy Clark, Catoosa County Campus; Kendall Long, Floyd County Campus; Joshua Lopez, Whitfield Murray Campus; and Jimmy Rivera Vasquez, Floyd County Campus.
The Public Safety Scholarship was awarded to Kelly Rickett of the Whitfield Murray Campus.
The recipient of the Susan Lynn Green Scholarship is Brandi Bradley of the Walker County Campus.
Luis Vasquez, of the Whitfield Murray Campus, received the Thomas Brown Scholarship.
The Tommy Wilson Tools Scholarship was awarded to Walker County Campus students Shelby Tapley and Molly Thompson.
The GNTC Foundation Board of Trustees are Valerie Brown, Whitfield County; Phil Burkhalter, Floyd County; Linda Case (vice chair), Dade County; Jay LeGrande, Polk County; Gary McConnell, Chattooga County; Craig McDaniel, Floyd County; Sherrie Patterson (chair), Murray County; Damon Raines, Walker County; Becky Redd, Gordon County; Mitch Sanford, Whitfield County; Wil Stiles, Catoosa County; Jay Still, Whitfield County; Scott Tucker, Floyd County; Carolyn Walker, Walker County; and Doris White, Walker County.