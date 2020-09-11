The Georgia Northwestern Technical College Foundation awarded $10,900 in scholarships to 26 students. Scholarships between $250 and $500 were awarded to students to assist in paying for fall semester at GNTC.
“We are delighted that we were able to double the amount of scholarships to students this year,” said GNTC President Heidi Popham. “The focus of the GNTC Foundation is to have a real impact on student success. I believe we are seeing that happen.”
The 2020 GNTC Foundation Fall Scholarships were awarded to:
Jonatan Barron, Whitfield Murray Campus; Kelsey Binnion, Floyd County Campus; Candie Brown, Walker County Campus; Jayson Cantrell, Floyd County Campus; Takara Cole, Floyd County Campus; Amy Crawford, Floyd County Campus; Matthew Dunn, Whitfield Murray Campus; Tatiana Edwards, Floyd County Campus; Megan Edwards, Floyd County Campus; Elsa Galvan Huerta, Whitfield Murray Campus; Sarah Green, Walker County Campus; Tamisha Harris, Floyd County Campus; Leticia Olvera, Whitfield Murray Campus; Tyler Simpson, Walker County Campus; Hannah Smith, Walker County Campus; Chelsea Stanfield, Floyd County Campus; Raeann Watkins, Floyd County Campus; and Brandie Wooten, Floyd County Campus.
Shelby Snow of the Floyd County Campus received the B.J. Pharr Scholarship. The two recipients of the Rome Home Builders Association Scholarship were Chelsey Foster, Floyd County Campus, and Jonathon Pearson, Gordon County Campus. The two recipients of the Manufacturers Education Foundation Scholarship were Norberto Castaneda-Vazquez, Floyd County Campus, and Joshua Lopez, Whitfield Murray Campus.
The Shannen Ferry Scholarship was awarded to Amy Crawford, Floyd County Campus. The recipient of the Susan Lynn Green Scholarship was Shadow Youngblood, Catoosa County Campus. Sarita Vaughn, Walker County Campus, received the Charles and Donna Estes Scholarship and Dustyn Morgan, Walker County Campus, received the Tommy Wilson Tools Scholarship.
The GNTC Foundation was established to encourage private contributions in order to build and maintain outstanding academic and support programs at the college. Donations to the Foundation support areas of institutional need including scholarships to deserving students, equipment purchases, materials for the library, and staff development.
The Foundation Trustees are Valerie Brown, Whitfield County; Linda Case, Dade County; Jay LeGrande, Polk County; Gary McConnell, Chattooga County; Sherrie Patterson, Murray County; Damon Raines, Walker County; Becky Redd, Gordon County; Mitch Sanford, Whitfield County; Jay Still, Whitfield County; Wil Stiles, Catoosa County; Scott Tucker, Floyd County; Carolyn Walker, Walker County; and Doris White, Walker County.
GNTC students can apply for Foundation scholarships through the college website. Students need to create an account with GNTC Award Spring and their profile will be matched with scholarships for which they are eligible. For a full list of scholarships, visit the GNTC Foundation page at GNTC.edu.