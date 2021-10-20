Georgia Northwestern Technical College GNTC will host a Free Application Week, Nov. 8-12, to help those who are seeking to enroll in the spring semester.
During Free Application Week, GNTC will waive the $25 application fee for all new applicants. The admissions deadline for the spring semester is Nov. 30. Classes are scheduled to begin on Jan. 10.
GNTC is available through our call center Monday through Friday, 7:45 a.m. to 4:15 p.m., at (866) 983-4682. For more information on applying for the spring semester, visit GNTC's main webpage and click “Apply Now.” For any questions about GNTC’s Free Application Week, contact the Office of Admissions at (866) 983-4682 or via email at admissions@gntc.edu.