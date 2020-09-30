The Floyd County School Board voted unanimously to name Glenn White as the new superintendent for the school system.
At Wednesday morning’s called board meeting, the board voted to have White begin in the role as of Thursday. He has been serving in the interim role since August 17
“The Board felt that because of Dr. White’s time in the school system, he has a long-term vision for growth while maintaining stability during this process,” board Chair Tony Daniel said in a release. “He’s made some good decisions during his short time as interim, and there is a strong reciprocal relationship between him and his leadership teams. It’s the people in this system who do a fantastic job every day.”
White's contract has not yet been finalized, Daniel said and will likely be voted on at the school board's October meeting.
“I’d like to thank the FCBOE for this opportunity to be the superintendent in this great, outstanding school system. We have great administrators, teachers, support staff, students, and parents. The whole group is top of the line and the best you can find anywhere in the world,” White said in a release. “As we go forward, I’ll make it well known to everybody in our community and this part of the state that we have the best school system. We offer the highest quality education to our students and we want them here.”
Prior to his appointment as interim superintendent,White served in the school system as the director of student services for five years. Before that, he spent 24 years as an administrator at Model High School.
He was also elected president of the Georgia High School Association in 2014 and will continue to serve in that position as well.