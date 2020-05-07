Georgia Highlands College will again offer the STEMFIT math boot camp this summer, except this time in a virtual format.
The aim of the camp is to help incoming high school dual enrollment students or college freshmen start at a collegiate mathematic level of precalculus or higher, according to a press release.
“Over the past two camps, we have had a 100-percent pass rate for those who have completed the camp and took the exemption exam for college algebra,” Mathematics Division Chair Jayme Wheeler said in the release. “Several of those students have chosen to also take the MATH 1113 Precalculus exemption exam.”
The online camp will be available June 15 to August 18. The course is available for any potential GHC student eligible to take the GHC College Algebra exemption exam. There will be no fee for STEMFIT this summer for students enrolling in fall 2020.
Sometimes students enter at the lower college algebra-level but can take an exemption exam if their SAT/ACT scores are high enough to start in precalculus instead, the release stated.
“Participating in STEMFIT can save STEM students time and money by being able to begin at precalculus or higher,” Wheeler said.
The camp will continue to enroll students throughout the summer, and the last day to test for fall enrollment is August 18. If you have questions or would like to register, please contact STEMFIT@highlands.edu.