Georgia Highlands College will begin distributing $2,110,118 in CARES Act funds to students affected by changes due to COVID-19.
The CARES Act establishes and funds the Higher Education Emergency Relief Fund. It directs institutions of higher education to use funds they receive to cover any costs associated with significant changes to the delivery of instruction due to the coronavirus.
As soon as funds are made available to GHC for disbursement, an email will be sent out to notify all students with an expected funding date, and GHC will distribute those funds to affected students.
Right now, funding will only be available for those who have completed a 2019/2020 FAFSA application before June 30. Students in the Dual Enrollment program, transient students or students who started the semester in online-only classes will not be qualified for these funds.
Additional eligibility requirements may be found at caresact.highlands.edu