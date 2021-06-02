Georgia Highlands College is now taking applications for this year’s Foundation Camp, which will be held in two sessions this July.
The first session will be held July 5 to July 9. The second session is from July 12 to July 16.
Each session will be limited to roughly 30 individuals between the ages 10 to 12 years old. Spaces are filled on a first-come, first-served basis.
The camp, which is one of several partnerships between the 100 Black Men of Rome-Northwest Georgia and Georgia Highlands College, is funded by generous donors and the GHC Foundation, giving students the opportunity to attend the camp free of charge, including transportation and a breakfast and lunch.
“Foundation Camp is important because it provides young men between the ages 10 to 12 an opportunity to be on a college campus and learn from college professors while also being mentored from college students on brotherhood and the importance of higher education,” GHC GHAME Coordinator and Brother 2 Brother Co-Director Evan Snelling said.
Camp attendees will take part in an exciting camp that focuses on foundations in athletics, academics, self-respect and higher education. Each year, the camp features a balance of academics and athletics with activities ranging from biology and robotics to flag football and canoeing.
For more information and to obtain an application for Foundation Camp, email Snelling at esnellin@highlands.edu or Dean for School of Humanities and GHAME and Brother 2 Brother Director Jon Hershey at jhershey@highlands.edu.