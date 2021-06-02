Georgia Highlands College is now taking applications for this year's Foundation Camp, which will be held in two sessions.
The first session is July 5-9; the second session is July 12-16.
Each session will be limited to roughly 30 individuals between the ages of 10 to 12. Spaces are filled on a first-come, first-served basis.
The camp -- one of several partnerships between the 100 Black Men of Rome-Northwest Georgia and GHC -- is funded by donors and the GHC Foundation. It gives students the opportunity to attend the camp free of charge, including transportation and a breakfast and lunch.
“Foundation Camp is important because it provides young men between the ages 10 to 12 an opportunity to be on a college campus and learn from college professors while also being mentored from college students on brotherhood and the importance of higher education,” GHC GHAME Coordinator and Brother 2 Brother Co-Director Evan Snelling said.
The camp features a balance of academics and athletics with activities ranging from biology and robotics to flag football and canoeing.
For more information and to obtain an application, email Snelling at esnellin@highlands.edu or Jon Hershey at jhershey@highlands.edu.