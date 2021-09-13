This fall, Georgia Highlands College will debut its new Media Innovation Center, which houses a variety of writing and media-related activities.
The MIC brings together in one spot facilities for the writing center, the film studies room, the student comic book "Old Kimono," the student newspaper "Six Mile Post" and the student podcast "Student Spin." It's in the McCorkle Building on the college’s Floyd County campus, next to the bookstore.
Allison Hattaway, advisor over multiple areas of the MIC, said the ultimate goal of the new center is to give GHC students a place where they can connect and create.
"We want to be able to have students from all backgrounds -- not just journalism or film -- be able to come in and learn how to use industry-standard software to make their dream a reality,” Hattaway said.
Many renovations have been made to the space. There's an open lobby with a lounge and an office for the editor in chief and managing editor of the Six Mile Post. There also are specific rooms set up for students working on film and the Old Kimono.
But perhaps the biggest addition to the innovation center is a recording studio for the Student Spin.
“The podcast booth is probably what I am most excited about, and what I think a lot of students are excited about when they see it,” Hattaway said.
Student Spin and Six Mile Post staffers got their first look at the layout over the weekend and a chance to test out the equipment they will be working with this semester.
Newly announced Six Mile Post Editor in Chief Russell Chesnut said the upgraded office will help them work better as a team.
“We are able to connect all of our devices together and collaborate," he said. "Having the big TV allows us to hold meetings and show anybody what we need to show them.”