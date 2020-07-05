Student organizations at Georgia Highlands College won a series of state and national first place awards and accolades, despite setbacks caused by COVID-19 and the switch to remote delivery at the college
Chief among these are GHC’s Alpha Psi Omicron chapter of Phi Theta Kappa and the GHC student newspaper the Six Mile Post.
Phi Theta Kappa
For PTK, the chapter received the following awards: Top Distinguished College Project, Top 5-Star Chapter Status, Reach Rewards Status, being named a Top Regional Chapter, Regional Office Chapter, Regional Top 5-Star Status and Regional Award in Excellence for Scholarship.
In addition, member Dalton Swanson received the Regional Hall of Honor and GHC President Don Green was recognized as Distinguished Administrator and PTK’s 2020 Shirley B. Gordon Award of Distinction. Other chapter awards include Distinguished Honors in Action Theme 2 Runner-Up and Regional Office Chapter.
Six Mile Post
The SMP was awarded a combined seven first-place awards by both the Southern Regional Press Institute and Georgia College Press Association.
The SRPI awarded the organization first place in Best Overall Print Newspaper and first place in Best Online News Site along with individual awards for Best News Reporting, Best Sports Writing and Best Feature Photography.
The GCPA recognized the SMP with first place individual awards for Best Editorial or Editorial Series as well as the Impact award.
Editor-in-Chief Olivia D. Fortner said the Six Mile Post maintains its focus of being first and foremost a news outlet. She said she's most proud of the outlet’s third place Overall Improvement award granted by the GCPA.
“This speaks volumes for the work our staff has put in," she said. "Most of us were inexperienced in journalism and design. We did a lot to learn the style of AP writing and building a newspaper. We worked together and produced a paper better than the last. I hope this continues and we improve with each issue.”
The individual awards from the SRPI competition include; Best News Reporting – first place – Nick Whitmire; second place Best Feature Writing –– Samantha Warner; Best Sports Writing – first place – Trevor Gonzales; Best Feature Photography – first place – Penelope Stephens; and Best Feature Photography – third place – Catie Sullivan.
The GCPA recognized the SMP staff with awards for Layout and Design – second place; Improvement – third place; and Best Campus Community Service – Features – third place. Individual awards include Best Editorial or Editorial Series – first place – Jonah Peters; Best Editorial or Editorial Series – second place – Catie Sullivan; Best Photograph-Editorial/Feature – second place – Emma Veale; Best Photo Essay – third place – Penelope Stephens; Best Column – third place – Mariah Redmond; Best Column – third place – Nathaniel Flahardy; Best Column – third place – Jonah Peters; Best Entertainment Feature – second and third places – Joseph McDaniel; Impact Award – first place – Julia Belew.