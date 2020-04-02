GHC resumes spring semester with remote delivery this week, summer courses also to be converted to remote delivery
Georgia Highlands College students resumed courses remotely this week after a two-week suspension of classes that started on March 16. All GHC students continued courses remotely on March 30, and will continue this way for the remainder of the semester.
Additionally, GHC and the University System of Georgia’s 26 institutions will continue to deliver instruction remotely during May and summer semesters.
USG institutions are tentatively planning to return to normal on-campus operations for the fall semester should guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the Georgia Department of Public Health allow it.
In the interim, all institutions have been asked to continue their current telework and flexible work strategies for faculty and staff. USG institutions overall have remained open, with only minimal staff physically on-site to ensure continuity of certain services. GHC continues to provide our students’ resources in our new online format.
GHC continues to prioritize the safety of our students, faculty and staff as we do our part to help stem the spread of the coronavirus in Georgia and fulfill our mission to graduate our students in these challenging times.
Along with the change in class delivery, GHC additionally made the decision to extend certain deadlines, delay the upcoming commencement, and reimburse a number of fees to students for this semester.
More information on those decisions and an overview of student and employee resources for migrating to remote learning can be found on GHC’s information and resource page, which includes FAQs for prospective students, current students, and employees and is reviewed and updated frequently.
The deadline to apply for summer classes at GHC is May 15.