Georgia Highlands College recently received a Downtown First award from the City of Dallas’ Downtown Main Street Advisory Board for renovations at the Winn Building at the college’s Paulding County site.
The renovation project was funded with $4.1 million in the fiscal year 2019 state budget. It doubled the footprint of the Paulding site and transformed the facility into a modern academic building.
Paulding Site Manager Christina Henggeler nominated the project.
“I was absolutely surprised and thrilled to win this recognition and honored to represent the GHC Paulding site,” Henggeler said.
Director of Facilities David Van Hook said he has received positive feedback from the Dallas community regarding the renovation.
“The fact that this building is so prominent at a main intersection and has good signage and landscaping has made a lot of people realize that GHC is an integral part of the Dallas community,” Van Hook said.
The Winn Building, a former bank building, was gifted to GHC in 2010 from Paulding County. The new academic building includes classrooms, a physical education lab, a chemistry lab, student lounges, study rooms, a faculty suite and a beautiful patio area.
The facility improves the student experience by providing an exercise gym for the campus community, as well as the implementation of technology such as a pass-through fume hood and multiple display screens in the chemistry lab.
The project took from February 2020 to July 2021 to complete.
Repurposing a bank into a lab and classroom building while adding student recreation and exercise facilities was challenging enough, Van Hook said, but this was done during the height of the coronavirus pandemic.
“The construction team had to implement previously unheard-of medical protocols, shut down the project for quarantine, and even wait months beyond the promised delivery date for materials due to factory shutdowns,” he noted.
Henggeler and GHC President Mike Hobbs were recognized during the Downtown First awards ceremony, held at the Dallas Theater on March 21.