GHC program coordinator receives leadership award

Georgia Highlands College’s Bachelor of Business Administration Program (BBA) Coordinator Mecole Ledbetter has been named a recipient of the Cartersville-Bartow County Chamber of Commerce’s 2020 IMPACT Awards.
According to the chamber’s website, the annual IMPACT Awards are designed to recognize emerging leaders within the Chamber community. These individuals are “leading the field in their line of work and are making a significant difference in their community through their service to others.”
“The chamber’s IMPACT Award embodies the very nature of GHC as an institution by capturing its ability to nurture and develop leaders from within, as well as GHC's significant contributions to the community through continued service,” Ledbetter said.
Ledbetter said her work as a program coordinator at GHC allowed her to further develop leadership skills through program development within the realm of the college’s bachelor’s degree programs. In addition, her role at GHC has provided community outreach opportunities through service in areas such as committees, boards, leadership programs and community service-learning projects.
In order to be considered for this prestigious award, applicants must be under the age of 40 and employed by a Chamber Member organization. They should be professional leaders who have demonstrated a strong record of innovation and outstanding performance.
GHC Campus Dean for Cartersville Leslie Johnson nominated Ledbetter for the award.
“When the call for nominations went out, Mecole immediately came to mind. Her impact on GHC, the local workforce and our educational community makes her the perfect candidate,” Johnson said. “In her role as BBA Program Coordinator, she helps build a successful program that meets the needs of our students and our workforce. She supports the Cartersville-Bartow County Chamber of Commerce as chair of the Adult Leadership Bartow program and gives back to the community through her work mentoring K-12 students.”
Johnson said the IMPACT Award is a wonderful way to shed light on Mecole’s accomplishments and illustrates how highly regarded she is by the community and her GHC colleagues.
Ledbetter said she appreciates being named an award recipient and was honored to be considered for the distinction among other highly-skilled individuals in the community.
“I was really surprised because I can only imagine the number of amazing people who were nominated along with myself,” Ledbetter said. “I was also humbled by the announcement because I never do anything with an expectation of recognition. It is always a commitment to the mission that I remain focused on.”