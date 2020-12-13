Georgia Highlands College is launching a new instruction pathway this semester, geared toward budding entrepreneurs who want to learn how to run a successful business.
Tuesday is the deadline to enroll for the spring semester, but enrolled students have through Jan. 15 to decide if they want to sign up for the Entrepreneurship pathway.
Housed under the School of Business and Professional Studies, it's tailored for people who may not want a full bachelor’s degree before starting their business venture. It's also suitable for business owners interested in making some changes at their companies.
The pathway is a targeted hands-on program, designed to result in a usable comprehensive business plan.
“Students will tackle real world challenges through experiential learning,” Assistant Professor of Business Administration Shanika Wright-Turner said. “They will have the opportunity to hear from successful business leaders and they will also participate in the GHC Charger Innovation Challenge, which is a student-based competition similar to the popular TV show ‘Shark Tank.’”
The pathway will be taught via an interactive eClassroom format, with plans to later offer additional class options.