GHC nursing students recruited to help administer COVID vaccine

Through a coordinated effort with local healthcare facilities, students in the Georgia Highlands College nursing program are using their skills at local vaccine clinics to help administer the COVID-19 vaccine.
"We are currently working to administer to healthcare providers, first responders, long-term care facility and adults age 65 and older who are part of Phase 1A [of the COVID-19 vaccine rollout plan]," Dean of Health Sciences Michelle Boyce said. "All first-year and second-year nursing students have the opportunity to help in this process."
Nursing students take additional training modules related to safety and administration of vaccines while also wearing personal protective equipment as normally worn in labs and other clinical settings.
GHC partnered with the Georgia Department of Public Health in the Northwest Health District and with WellStar Health System to aid vaccine clinics throughout Northwest Georgia and Metro Atlanta.
After Shea Walker, assistant director of nursing, was asked by the Georgia Department of Public Health to assist in the administration process, the nursing school agreed without hesitation.
Boyce said having nursing students in the vaccine rollout process reflects GHC students' commitment to helping the community.
"Our students have learned to adapt and work through a crisis," Boyce said. "This partnership to aid in the vaccine rollout also helps to spotlight the role community and public health nurses serve."