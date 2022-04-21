Georgia Highlands College has appointed Jessica Lindberg as the new dean of Humanities. Lindberg will oversee the School of Humanities, which includes Art, Communication, English, Film, Music, and Spanish.
She holds a Ph.D. degree in English from Georgia State University. During her undergraduate experience, she participated in an extended study-abroad program in Spain, where she lived with local families while learning the language and earning her bachelor’s in Spanish.
Originally from Decatur, Lindberg moved back to her hometown after college, where she managed a small independent bookstore, started a catering company, worked as a picture-framer, and raised a family.
Lindberg eventually moved to Rome and started working at Georgia Highlands College, where she has held several positions including Tutorial Center staff, part-time unstructor of English, lecturer of English, assistant professor of English and Humanities Division chair.
As the new dean of Humanities, she stated she is looking at the future possibility of adding a bachelor’s degree program in one or more areas, as well as the chance to expand and develop study-away or study-abroad programs for students.
“GHC’s commitment to excellence and caring make this college a special place,” Lindberg said. “Everyone at this college works together to help students achieve their academic goals. We get to know students and their families, and we find ways to meet their needs and provide them with opportunities that can position them for success in their chosen careers.”