A recent move by the University System of Georgia Board of Regents to eliminate a recession-related fee could save Georgia Highlands College students up to 10% on their costs.
"Students at Georgia Highlands College will save as much as $200 each semester moving forward after the elimination of the Special Institutional Fee," a statement from the school read.
The board voted last week to eliminate the fee charged since 2009 to students systemwide. The board had initially instituted the fee "to provide financial support for high-quality academic programs and operations during the reductions in state funding caused by the Great Recession," a statement read.
That fee continued until this past year. Since the state will increase the USG budget by almost $230 million, the board decided to remove it.
“The university system’s longstanding commitment to affordability helps empower students, keeping them on track to learn the skills they need to get good jobs in a highly skilled workforce,” USG Chancellor Sonny Perdue said in a statement. “That workforce is critical to the economic development that has allowed Georgia to thrive, and we are grateful to Governor Kemp and the General Assembly for passing a state budget this year that provides record support for public higher education and USG institutions statewide.”