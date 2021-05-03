Georgia Highlands College will hold its 2021 commencement at the Floyd County campus on Thursday, May 13.
Three separate ceremonies are scheduled. They'll start at 10 a.m. and 6 p.m. -- with the nursing pinning/commencement ceremony at 3 p.m.
The ceremonies will be held outdoors on the GHC Floyd Campus, 3175 Cedartown Highway. Due to limited seating, attendance will be limited to graduates and four guests each.
GHC ID or guest passes will be required to enter the venue area. For those who cannot attend, livestreams of the ceremonies will be available at highlands.edu and on GHC’s social media channels.
University System of Georgia Regent T. Dallas Smith will give the address during the 6 p.m. ceremony.
Smith is the founder and CEO at T. Dallas Smith & Company. A Georgia State University alumnus, Smith chairs the Real Estate Committee at his alma mater. He also serves on the boards of the Council for Quality Growth and Atlanta Commercial Board of Realtors.
He has been awarded numerous honors including Atlanta Most Admired CEO in 2017, Atlanta Commercial Board of REALTORS’ Realtor of the Year in 2018, and Empire Board of Realists Broker of the Year in 2018.