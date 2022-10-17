High school baseball under the lights by the start of the season in February is another step closer to becoming a reality in Floyd County.
On Monday, the Floyd County Board of Education authorized Superintendent Glenn White to approve a contract for new lights at all four high school baseball fields for up to $1.4 million when the bids are opened this Friday.
“This will prevent me from having to call another board meeting,” White said. “That way, we can get things rolling.”
In September, the board heard a proposal from Iowa-based Musco Sports Lighting in the amount of $1.39 million for design, supply and installation of LED lights with a 25 year warranty, including parts and labor. The board then decided to put the project out to bid.
Baseball field lighting is one of three ELOST VI projects the school system is looking to kickstart.
Collection of the education local option sales tax approved by voters earlier this year will not begin until the current tax expires on March 31, 2024. However, $5 million in reserve funds that are kept for construction purposes is available to start some of the projects early.
Plans are to use $1.5 million for canopies in the pickup/drop-off areas at several elementary schools. Another $2 million in reserve funds will be used to start work on the fieldhouse at Armuchee High School.
Other projects
Monday’s county school board meeting was held in the auditorium at Armuchee High, which is undergoing an ELOST-funded modernization.
“It’s pretty much completed, except for a few punch-list items,” said John Worsham, executive director of facilities.
Worsham also said that the road at Armuchee Primary School is completed, along with the HVAC at Pepperell Elementary. The school system is waiting on materials for the roof at Model Elementary and work is expected to be finished in December.
Meanwhile, surveyors have been out to Mango Road and there should be activity soon on a project to help ease traffic congestion on Calhoun and Barron roads during drop-off and pick-up times at Model.