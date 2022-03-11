Georgia Highlands College was recognized with a national award after they made their "Introduction to Nursing" textbook free to all students.
GHC was awarded the Multimedia Educational Resource for Learning and Online Teaching award for Health Sciences and Teaching for 2022. This award celebrates universities, researchers and educators that create free online educational tools.
Nicholas Godfrey, GHC Director of Communications, said that the MERLOT award, "brings exposure to these open educational resources that help students in college. It is essentially a free resource." OER are peer reviewed educational resources, such as videos and textbooks, that are created by faculty and made accessible to students.
Since 2015, GHC has worked to expand the amount of OER courses they offer each semester. This method reduces costs for college students by replacing expensive textbooks with free textbooks. Godfrey said OER saves students two million dollars a year.
In regard to the future of OER at Georgia Highlands, Godfrey said, "Our faculty is very adamant about doing this as much as possible, in as many ways as possible, and in as many courses as possible."
"I am extremely proud of the faculty for their efforts to not only provide a high-quality textbook for our students in this regard, but to contribute to the nursing community in such an invaluable way," Interim Dean for the School of Health Sciences Lisa Jellum said.