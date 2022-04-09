Georgia Highlands College is helping more students gain access to a bachelor’s degree in building information modeling management through a partnership with Chattanooga State Community College in Tennessee.
The agreement allows CSCC students pursuing an Associate of Applied Science in Engineering Technology with a concentration in Construction Engineering Technology to transfer into the Bachelor of Science in Building Information Modeling Management at GHC.
“Our ability to complete this program 100% online will allow students from Chattanooga State to complete the degree without having to relocate,” GHC Interim Dean for the School of STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering and Math) Jason Christian said. “Furthermore, through the American Common Market, residents of Tennessee will also be able to receive in-state tuition within the BIMM program.”
Earlier this year, GHC officially joined the Academic Common Market. Now, students in a consortium of nearly 15 states can pursue the new BIMM degree online and pay one of the lowest tuition rates in the country by attending GHC.
The ACM, administered by the Southern Regional Education Board, connects programs and in-state tuition costs to students across Alabama, Arkansas, Delaware, Georgia, Kentucky, Louisiana, Maryland, Mississippi, Oklahoma, South Carolina, Tennessee, Virginia, West Virginia, Florida and Texas. (Florida and Texas participate only at the graduate level.)
Students outside of Georgia looking to take advantage of this opportunity may apply directly to GHC at highlands.edu as a regular student, then once accepted, they will send another application to the ACM, which includes verifying home state residency in one of the states listed.
The BIMM program at GHC will prepare students for a number of careers in the engineering and construction industry, learning the skills to become BIM Managers, Detailers, Designers, BIM Engineers and many more related opportunities. In addition, the degree will help the engineering and construction industry overcome labor shortages.
The SACSCOC approved bachelor’s degree was designed in collaboration with engineering and construction industry leaders.
GHC currently has virtual information sessions set for Monday, April 21 and May 10 for those interested in building information modeling management.
Visit the “Bachelor of Science in Building Information Modeling Management” page at highlands.edu for more information about the degree, or fill out this interest form to talk with someone.