Garden Lakes Elementary School third and fourth grade students learned about Georgia agriculture firsthand from volunteers across the state using the Georgia Ag Experience mobile classroom.
The 36-foot-long classroom arrived at the school on Dec. 15 stocked with digital activities and interactive displays that focused on seven of Georgia’s agricultural commodities. The curriculum was based in STEM — science, technology, engineering and math.
Principal Mary Alcorn first heard about the Experience from a magazine. She told Mandy Smith, a fourth grade teacher, about it and suggested she apply for the program through the Farm Bureau.
“I was blown away with the quality of the activities,” Smith said. “I knew I had to find a way to bring this to Garden Lakes.”
As part of the Experience, the school is responsible for teaching a lesson prior to the mobile classroom arriving so students have a foundation for Georgia agriculture. Follow up lessons are provided so that the Experience can continue after the mobile classroom leaves.
The Georgia Ag Experience is provided by The Georgia Foundation for Agriculture. Georgia Farm Bureau county offices across the state partner with the foundation to implement the program at the local level. Several volunteers from the area assisted staff in leading activities.
The program seeks to educate about the importance of agriculture in Georgia, inspire students to advocate for the industry, and identify future career opportunities.
A smiling third grade student summed up the experience perfectly, “It was really cool!”