West Central Elementary kindergartners got an up-close look at a fire engine last week during a visit from the Rome-Floyd Fire Department as part of the school’s Friendly Firefighter program.
The kids let out oohs and ahhs as the firefighters opened different compartments in their truck and explained the use of the equipment, and eagerly asked questions.
Some of the firefighters were in full turn-out gear. Assistant Principal Jennifer Uldrick said that is one of the most significant aspects of the program.
“Our hope is that our youngest students will not only understand the work that our local community helpers do, but that they will recognize them as safe and trusted individuals if an emergency does arise,” she said.
Fire Safety Educator Linda Patty said watching the kids go from awestruck to excited is an indication of the program’s success.
“It’s very important that we take the time to interact with the kids and let them feel safe in a nonemergency situation,” she explained. “It’s all about getting them familiar with the firefighters and how they’re going to look so that the kids don’t run from them.”
The Friendly Firefighter program also teaches the kids how to “get low and go” to escape a smoky room, Patty said. A fire drill also was conducted.
“At West Central, and at all RCS schools, we conduct fire drills on a monthly basis,” Uldrick said. “We want to ensure that all of our students and staff members are fully prepared to evacuate safely in the event of a fire within the building.”
Fifth grade students also participate in a fire safety program provided by the department.
“Fire safety educators visit the students once each month,” Uldrich said. “Students learn about safety in the home, work with their family to create an escape plan in case of fire, and learn how to safely exit the home as well. It is our hope that, once we can safely do so, our fifth graders can share what they learn with our younger students.”
As each kindergarten group closed their time at the hook and ladder, they donned their red firefighter hats and smiled for photos. A visit from the police department was next on their list, Uldrich said.