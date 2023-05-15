Rome High School Associate Principal John Fricks has been promoted to the position of instructional technology officer.
Fricks will oversee the integration of technology in the classroom and provide support to teachers and staff to enhance student learning experiences.
The move comes after several years of experience of integrating technology in the classroom. At RHS Fricks formed a technology team and provided the staff with tech instruction.
Through the implementation of instructional technology instruction, he was able to integrate technology throughout the school and into his math classroom to help improve student achievement.
"We are thrilled to promote John Fricks to this important position," said Rome City Schools Superintendent Eric Holland. "His experience and expertise in instructional technology will help us continue to provide our students with a world-class education."
Fricks' promotion comes as part of Rome City Schools' ongoing efforts to enhance and modernize classroom instruction through the integration of technology.
"I'm excited to take on this new role and help our teachers and staff leverage technology to enhance student learning," Fricks said. "I look forward to continuing to work with our team to provide our students with the best possible education."