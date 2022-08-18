The Rome News-Tribune will be running submitted bios of 300 words or less for each of the qualified candidates. For candidates who qualify on Friday, please send a bio and a high resolution headshot to John Bailey at JBailey@RN-T.com by 5 p.m.
The final day of qualifying for the Rome school board seat vacated by John Uldrick is Friday, and four candidates are already in the running.
As of Thursday afternoon, Douglas Whatley Jr., Jennifer Carpenter, Ron Roach and board appointee Toni Blanchard have qualified for the post.
Qualifying will continue through 4:30 p.m. Friday at City Hall, 601 Broad St.
Some of the interest in the school board may stem from support or opposition to the current board announcing former Rome High School Principal Eric Holland as their sole superintendent candidate. However, the most recent election cycle saw a number of candidates vying for the posts.
The Nov. 2, 2021, election saw nine candidates vying for the seats. The top seven vote-getters started new terms in January.
Uldrick announced his resignation in February and the school board — in the midst of launching a superintendent search — took applications from residents to temporarily fill the seat until the November special election. Thirteen people applied and Blanchard was appointed from that pool.
The vote is open to city residents only and will decide who fills the remaining three years of Uldrick’s four-year term.
To qualify for election, candidates must have been a city resident for at least a year and be a registered voter. The qualifying fee is $126, which is 3% of a school board member’s current $4,200 annual salary. The rate is scheduled to rise to $6,000 a year in 2024.
City elections are normally held in odd-numbered years. While commissioners have staggered terms and at least one post is up for election every two years, the seven city school board seats are filled en masse every four years.
The next regular Rome school board elections are in 2025.