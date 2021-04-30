Four Rome High School seniors have been named as 2021 Georgia Scholars by Georgia State Superintendent Richard Woods.
Rome High students Kaitlyn Stahl, Abigail Hart, Anna Harper and Mallory Rogers were a part of 323 graduating seniors from across Georgia who were recognized.
Through the Georgia Scholar program, the Georgia Department of Education identifies and honors high school seniors who have achieved excellence in school and community life.
Students eligible for Georgia Scholar recognition are high school seniors who exhibit excellence in all phases of school life, in community activities, and in the home. Each Georgia Scholar receives a seal for their diploma.