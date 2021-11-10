Marilyn McCluskey, a former teacher at Anna K. Davie Elementary School, asked the Rome City Schools Board of Education during caucus Tuesday to lift a ban placed on her in 2018.
On May 8, 2018 McCluskey was informed of a ban being placed against her, preventing her from being at any school or facility.
In August 2017, McCluskey initially resigned from her position of teaching students with behavioral issues. However, she then informed system administrators she was pulling back her resignation. But during a September board meeting, which she led a protest at and pleaded her case at caucus, board members approved her release of contract, which ended Dec. 31.
Tuesday evening during caucus, McCluskey was allotted three minutes to speak to the board. She brought in an Anna K. Davie student McCluskey said she taught a few years ago.
"I want you to tell them why my ban should be lifted," She said.
The student said McCluskey was more than just a teacher, crediting her with taking an interest in the personal problems of her students.
"Not only does she teach them, she takes them on adventures and shows them different things about life," he said.
Superintendent Lou Byars said afterward the board has not expressed interest in lifting McCluskey's ban.
During the regular meeting the board approved several changes to the existing jury and witness leave policies. The board broadened the definition of jury and witness leave to include non work related subpoenas.
Staff members will also be allowed to keep the compensation given when summoned as a witness. Prior to the change, employees gave the compensation to the school as proof of being on jury and witness leave.
Now, with the courts changing the payment format to a nameless debit card, the board felt the staff should keep the funds.
"We're not talking about a lot of money," Superintendent Lou Byars said. "We felt this should be done."
Byars also said the recently approved $1,000 stipend will roll out to all employees on Nov. 19. The board approved around $1 million in October to be awarded to all school employees as a way to recognize them for the extra work they have done during the COVID-19 pandemic.