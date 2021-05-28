The US Forest Service is looking for young folks who love the outdoors to become NextGen Ambassadors. The program offers training in outdoor skills, stewardship and leadership.
“NextGen is effective on many levels. It inspires teen leaders to be stewards of their public lands, and equips them with tools, resources, and connections to do so," said Community Engagement Specialist Kelsey McNicholas, with the USFS Chattahoochee-Oconee National Forests. "Their strengths shine through in projects that have direct and immediate impacts on their local communities.”
The program will focus on outdoor recreational opportunities, the Leave No Trace program, and help teenagers better understand how they can be an influencer through social media to encourage other youth to get involved with nature.
Youngsters will get one-on-one mentoring with a conservation professional to complete their 10-hours stewardship project. In the past, projects have been developed around art, music social media or more specific community projects. Ambassadors who complete all program requirements will receive a $100 stipend!
The program will include three sessions over Zoom, July 20, 22 and 27 with a live in-person all day finale at the Chattahoochee Nature Center in Roswell July 29 from 9 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. Transportation to that event can be supplied if needed.
USFS Public Affairs Specialist Steven Bekkerus in Gainesville said he really hopes some teens from Northwest Georgia will apply for the program this year because the Northwest side of the state has not been particularly well represented in the program the last couple of years.
Youth must be between 14 and 17 years old, but do not need any special prior experience with the outdoors to be selected for participation.
Youth must apply by June 13. Applications can be found at:
https://docs.google.com/forms/d/e/1FAIpQLSchyb34st_zazmhot6DKXkBOp-cL9Yvhy4s6ewFVx5aEiLj9g/formResponse
A teacher endorsement is also required for the program. The teacher endorsement can be found at: